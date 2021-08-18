The National Weather Service in State College issued both a tornado warning a and flash flood watch for parts of Centre County Wednesday.

The tornado warning, which was initially a tornado watch, is in effect until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in State College, the NWS said via Twitter.

Tornado Warning including State College PA, Boalsburg PA, Lemont PA until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xsmNrn4SWe — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 18, 2021

An emergency alert encouraged individuals in the area to take shelter immediately in a basement or the lowest floor of a "sturdy" building.

The alert encouraged those currently outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle to move to the closest "substantial" shelter for protection from flying debris.

The flash flood watch will last till late Wednesday night in northern and southern Centre County, according to the NWS.

"Widespread heavy rain" of one to three inches is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred — with localized amounts possibly exceeding five inches — which could cause poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks, the NWS said.

However, the NWS widespread river flooding is not expected at this time even though some smaller creeks could exceed their banks.

