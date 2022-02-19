BJC snow 2022

Snow falls on the Saturday of THON 2022 outside of the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Courtesy of Courtney Benedetto

At approximately 11:02 a.m. Saturday during THON Weekend 2022 at Penn State, the National Weather Service in State College issued a snow squall warning for southeastern Centre County.

The warning will last until 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and hazards include "extremely poor visibility" in snow, blowing snow and wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

According to the NWS State College, a "dangerous snow squall" was detected at 11:02 a.m. "along a line extending from Ogdensburg to Castanea to Madisonburg to Cresson to near Seven Springs — moving southeast at 40 mph."

The snow squall could cause travel to become dangerous or life-threatening, the NWS State College said, as there is "no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits."

The NWS State College said individuals should consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall "passes your location."

