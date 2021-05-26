The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Twitter post.

The storm watch includes regions of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.

According to the State College National Weather Service, the storm could include scattered hail, wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and frequent lightning.

The storm could potentially impact 13,484,775 people, 297 hospitals and 4271 schools, the post said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE