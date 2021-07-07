People walking in rain

People walk in the rain along the life science mall on Feb. 10, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Centre County, which will be in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and large gusts of wind can be expected in State College and throughout Centre County Wednesday evening into the night, according to the NWS.

There is currently a 60% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night in State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags