The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Centre County, which will be in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and large gusts of wind can be expected in State College and throughout Centre County Wednesday evening into the night, according to the NWS.
There is currently a 60% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night in State College.
