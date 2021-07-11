Campus from Mount Nittany

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday for parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, including Centre County, the NWS in State College said via Twitter.

The watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, the post said.

A large front moving across northeastern parts of the U.S. could result in flash floods, damaging winds and, in some areas of Pennsylvania, tornadoes, the NWS said.

Scattered thunderstorms are projected at a 40% probability for the afternoon and 70% probability for the night, according to the NWS.

