The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday for parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, including Centre County, the NWS in State College said via Twitter.

The watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, the post said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ao5z5HDf0I — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 11, 2021

A large front moving across northeastern parts of the U.S. could result in flash floods, damaging winds and, in some areas of Pennsylvania, tornadoes, the NWS said.

Scattered thunderstorms are projected at a 40% probability for the afternoon and 70% probability for the night, according to the NWS.

