The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, for Centre County.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LG5Jy2bIPL — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 12, 2021

According to a NWS State College Tweet, the watch includes a potential threat of isolated hail, scattered wind and frequent lightning.

