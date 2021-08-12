People walking in rain

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, for Centre County.

According to a NWS State College Tweet, the watch includes a potential threat of isolated hail, scattered wind and frequent lightning.

