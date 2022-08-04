The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Centre County, northeastern Huntingdon County and northwestern Mifflin County until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm was located by radar over Franklinville, Pennsylvania, moving northeast at 35 mph at 1:48 p.m.

Wind gusts of 60 mph and half dollar size hail are expected, according to NWS State College, and there might be hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

According to NWS State College, locations impacted include State College, Bellefonte, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Zion, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Centre Hall, Ramblewood and Reedsville.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE