The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Centre County, including State College, Wednesday until 2:45 p.m.

At 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm was located at Houserville, moving east at 30 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail were also detected, according to the NWS.

At 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zion to Houserville moving east at 20 mph, according to the NWS.

Hail and wind damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees is expected, the NWS said.

In addition to State College, neighboring towns in Centre County and those traveling in between exits 157 and 170 on Interstate 80 and mile markers 73-85 on Interstate 99 could be affected by the storm.

The NWS advised individuals in the area to "move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."

The NWS also said "very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding" and advised individuals not to drive vehicles through flooded roadways.

