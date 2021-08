The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 8:45 p.m. Thursday, for central Centre County.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was located over north Philipsburg at 7:55 p.m. and was moving at 40 mph.

The thunderstorm could include wind gusts up to 60 mph and cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, the NWS said.

