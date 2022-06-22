Penn State issued an alert for a severe thunderstorm warning in Centre County by the National Weather Service.

The alert was issued June 22 at 4:36 p.m. and will stay in effect until 6:15 p.m., according to the NWS.

Several thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for most surrounding counties.

The report claimed potential hazards include wind gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for nickel-sized hail.

The last alert issued for a severe thunderstorm warning in State College was on June 16.

