Penn State issued an alert for a severe thunderstorm warning for Southeastern Centre County, Southeastern Clinton County, North central Mifflin County and Southwestern Union County by the National Weather Service.

The alert was issued July 1 at 1:53 p.m. and will stay in effect until 3:15 p.m., according to the NWS.

The release said a severe thunderstorm was spotted over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. The storm included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

The last alert issued for a severe thunderstorm warning in State College was on June 22.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE