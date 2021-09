The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for State College Wednesday until 10:30 p.m.

Approximately 3-6 inches of rain have already fallen, and the area could see another 1 inch fall later, according to the NWS, as the flash flooding is “ongoing.”

The NWS is urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and take certain precautions if traveling outside.

