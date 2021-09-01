The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for State College Wednesday, effective until 3 p.m.

Approximately 1-3 inches of rain have already fallen, and the area could see another 1-3 inches fall later, according to the NWS, as the flash flooding is "ongoing" or will start soon.

The NWS is encouraging people not to drive in flooded areas and to take precautionary measures when possible.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Mount Nittany Medical Center prohibits visitors as coronavirus cases rise Mount Nittany Medical Center announced new guidelines with respect to patient visitors after…