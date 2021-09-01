People walking in rain

People walk in the rain along the life science mall on Feb. 10, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for State College Wednesday, effective until 3 p.m.

Approximately 1-3 inches of rain have already fallen, and the area could see another 1-3 inches fall later, according to the NWS, as the flash flooding is "ongoing" or will start soon.

The NWS is encouraging people not to drive in flooded areas and to take precautionary measures when possible.

