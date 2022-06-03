The NAACP of State College announced it will host a Juneteenth celebration June 17 and 18 to commemorate "the longest-running African American holiday, according to a release.

The theme of the event is "Juneteenth 2022: Reflections of Black Experiences; Voices of Freedom Through the Ages."

The third Juneteenth celebration in State College will be "the Biggest and Blackest block-party style event," the NAACP release said.

"We have invited talented artists to showcase the Black intergenerational experiences and celebrate Black voices and Black brilliance from slavery to present day through poetry, music and visual arts," the release said.

The lineup includes actor Charles Dumas, tubaist Dr. Velvet Brown, youth dancers and choreographer Kikora Franklin, MOJATUBA, the release said.

Bands and musicians will also perform, including Grammy-nominated percussionist Ronnie Burrage, The Byrne Lovett Jazz Band and Eric Ian Farmer, R&B/funk artist Joy and the Gill Street Band. The Unity Church of Jesus Christ Choir will sing spirituals, according to the release.

The event will begin Friday, June 17 at the Woskob Family Gallery, where Dr. Grace Hampton, professor emerita of art, art education and integrative arts and former vice provost and senior faculty mentor at Penn State, will curate an exhibition of original 2D and 3D art submitted by people of color from State College, the release said.

The art exhibition will open at 7:00 p.m., and the awards ceremony will commence at 8:15 p.m.

The Juneteenth Celebration Exhibition Committee will award $800 in prizes. Local high school saxophonist Lake Black and his band will also perform live jazz, the release said.

Saturday, June 18 will feature "exceptional entertainment for the whole family" from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at Fraser Street and the MLK plaza. There will be educational arts and crafts projects for children, along with a DJ, the release said.

The State College NAACP will close the event by revealing the recipients of the Black Excellence Awards, which "acknowledge and celebrate Black people who, through their efforts and achievements make a difference in our community," the release said.

One of the awards will be the Osaze Osagie Community Service Scholarship for college-bound, racially underrepresented high school students.

The NAACP is partnering with the Center for Performing Arts, Martin Luther King Plaza, Institute for Development, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the State College Borough and with the Pennsylvania Governor’s office through a Juneteenth grant.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Centre LGBTQA Support Network sells rainbow cards for Pride Month For National Pride Month, the Centre LGBTQA Support Network is selling “rainbow cards" that …