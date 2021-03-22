A multi-vehicle crash Monday morning at the intersection of West College Avenue and Science Park Road in Ferguson Township caused multiple hospitalizations.

Additionally, the accident caused lane closures, according to Alpha Fire Company.

At around 11 a.m., Alpha Fire reported on Twitter that a helicopter was en route to the crash site.

West College at Science Park closed due to multi vehicle crash. Helicopter is enroute. pic.twitter.com/jEIMIujWJF — Alpha Fire Company (@AlphaFireCo) March 22, 2021

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 26 in State College was closed between Blue Course Drive and Bristol Avenue, and drivers were told to use alternate routes.

Route 26 was reopened for traffic as of 12:25 p.m., the department said via Twitter.

Route 26 in State College now fully open between Blue Course Drive and Bristol Street.#knowbeforeyougo — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) March 22, 2021

According to a statement by Ferguson Township, the accident was caused by a motorist who failed to brake for stopped traffic. Three vehicles in total were involved in the crash.

A motorist and their passenger were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center and a third was flow to Altoona UPMC.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.