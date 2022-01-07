Mount Nittany Health announced Friday Mount Nittany Medical Center will resume elective surgeries requiring a one-night stay or more, as well as endoscopy procedures, on a "limited basis" on Monday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center originally postponed the aforementioned surgeries and procedures through this past Wednesday.

And on the night of Dec. 3, Mount Nittany Medical Center's Emergency Department stopped taking new patients until the next day due to “an overwhelming amount of patients seeking emergency care,” according to the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council.

Overall in December, Mount Nittany Medical Center saw an average of 57 patients daily, and the total number of patients for the month was 219, according to the release. Compared to December 2020, during which the average number of daily inpatients was 48, this is a 17% increase, the release said. The center is currently caring for 43 coronavirus inpatients.

“We are coming out from the holiday period, and we do expect case numbers to remain elevated in the coming weeks and potentially increase even more,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center, said. “Schools and universities are returning from winter break which will likely lead to continued community spread.”

Though the surgeries and procedures are resuming on a limited basis, Mount Nittany Health said community members may "continue to experience longer than normal wait times" at the emergency department.

Mount Nittany Health urged the community to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and the omicron variant by avoiding large indoor gatherings, wearing a mask, washing hands and getting vaccinated — including receiving a booster shot.

