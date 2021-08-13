Mount Nittany Health announced Friday there are currently 14 inpatients who tested positive for the coronavirus at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

These patients' ages range from 43 to 88, according to a release.

In July, the hospital saw 37 coronavirus patients with an average daily census of six. This month, the hospital has had an average daily census of 12 with total admissions to the hospital at 29, the release said.

This rise in cases and hospitalizations comes days before students are expected to move in for the fall semester at Penn State, with Monday as the first day of the arrival process.

Penn State has decided to not mandate the vaccine and has put other coronavirus mitigation efforts such as indoor masking mandates and required weekly testing in place.

Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer of Mount Nittany Health, said in the release the medical center has had to adjust hospital operations, like rescheduling some surgeries, due to the increase in coronavirus patients.

"The vast majority of people who have been hospitalized at the medical center for COVID are not fully vaccinated," Thaker said. "We have vaccinated more than 45,000 people in our community, and we strongly encourage everyone to receive it."

