Patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center may now choose two people to visit them throughout their time at the center, which went into effect Saturday, according to a Mount Nittany Health release.

Only one person will be allowed to visit at a time during visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. every day, the release said.

Mount Nittany Health said this policy does not apply to coronavirus positive patients.

Emergency department patients, as well as patients of the women and children's services unit may be accompanied by one caregiver all the time, according to the release.

A caregiver may also support patients at Mount Nittany Physician Group locations, CANCER CARE PARTNERSHIP and all outpatient departments, the release said.

Mount Nittany Medical Center's behavioral health unit will not be accepting visitors, the release said.

Mount Nittany Health said it will screen any visitor or caregiver for the coronavirus, and no symptomatic individuals will be allowed to enter.

Everyone entering the facility will be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, according to the release.

