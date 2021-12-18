You have permission to edit this article.
Mount Nittany Medical Center reports surge of coronavirus inpatients, adjusts policies

Mount Nittany Medical Center

Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in State College, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Mount Nittany Medical Center will adjust visitation policies and scheduled care due to a record high of positive coronavirus patients, according to a press release by the State College borough.

The Medical Center currently has 57 coronavirus inpatients in its care, with an average of 61 daily patients in December — the highest average recorded at the center throughout the pandemic.

As a result, Mount Nittany Health will alter some scheduled procedures and elective surgeries, postponing them through Jan. 5, the release said.

On Dec. 11, the visitation policy changed to permitting only one visitor per patient, per day, within visiting hours. Mount Nittany Health is also advising those seeking emergency care to expect “considerably longer wait times than normal, sometimes hours.”

Mount Nittany Health's Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Charles said the center is facing more challenges regarding unvaccinated patients.

Mount Nittany Medical Center’s coronavirus inpatient dashboard, last updated Friday, shows that 17 coronavirus patients are fully vaccinated and 40 of them are unvaccinated.

