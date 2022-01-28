Mount Nittany Medical Center

The exterior of the emergency room wing of the Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021 

 Regan Gross

Mount Nittany Medical Center announced Friday its current coronavirus inpatient count is at 47.

For January, Mount Nittany Medical Center recorded an average of 45 hospitalized coronavirus patients, down from an average of 57 inpatients in December.

January's average coronavirus inpatient total is the center's "third highest on record," the release said.

As a result, elective surgeries that require an overnight stay and outpatient surgeries will resume on a "limited basis."

