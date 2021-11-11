You have permission to edit this article.
Mount Nittany Medical Center receives recognition for patient safety

Mount Nittany Medical Center

The main entrance of Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in State College, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania has granted Mount Nittany Medical Center "Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition" for 2021, according to a Mount Nittany Health release Thursday.

HAP awards this recognition to hospitals that show low rates of health care-related infections, the release said.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is one of 17 hospitals across the state that have received this acknowledgement, according to the release.

“This recognition honors those hospitals that have taken extraordinary steps to improve patient-safety outcomes, even as they contend with intensified challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said in a statement.

