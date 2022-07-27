Mount Nittany Medical Center has been recognized with a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System, according to a release from the center.

For the fourth consecutive reporting period, Mount Nittany Health has received this distinction, according to the release, which is the highest rating given by the CMS. It is one of 42 hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive a five-star rating.

In the release, President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health Kathleen Rhine dedicated the "incredible accomplishment" to the “dedicated physicians, nurses and staff.”

The CMS’ overall star rating is designed to aid patients when selecting a provider, according to the release, and summarizes a "variety of measures of quality," including safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience, and timeliness and effectiveness of care.

In 2021, Mount Nittany received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of ApprovalTM and was named “World’s Best Hospital 2021” by NewsWeek, according to the release.

It was also recognized as among the Best Hospitals for Maternity by U.S. News and World Report and by the American Health Association/American Stroke Association with the Stroke Gold Plus Award and Stroke Elite, according to the release, as well as Cardiovascular Excellence.

