Mount Nittany Medical Center announced new guidelines with respect to patient visitors after a recent uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the area.

Thus, effective Aug. 25, visitors are no longer allowed inside the medical center — except for special circumstances — including birth and end-of-life visits, according to Mount Nittany Health.

At the Mount Nittany emergency room and outpatient departments, one caregiver may accompany a patient, but may be asked to wait outside depending on the situation, the center said.

In addition to the already mandated masking in the hospital, the medical center is requiring all inpatients to wear a mask when healthcare providers enter the room.

