Mount Nittany Medical Center places its Emergency Department on diversion status

As of Thursday night, Mount Nittany Medical Center's Emergency Department was placed on diversion status — meaning it isn't taking new patients.

According to the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council, the department is "on divert due to an overwhelming amount of patients seeking emergency care."

Centre County 911 was notified, and EMS agencies were requested to "seek the next closest" emergency department in the area in lieu of Mount Nittany, the Facebook post said.

The Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department's diversion status will last until 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Centre Region Council of Governments' Twitter emergency alert page.

