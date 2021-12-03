Mount Nittany Medical Center lifts diversion status, experiences effects of high coronavirus transmission

Mount Nittany Medical Center lifted its diversion status Friday morning, according to a release, but "extraordinary measures" will continue to take place while community transmission of the coronavirus remains high.

Mount Nittany's emergency department was originally placed on divert Thursday night — meaning it wasn't accepting new patients or ambulances.

"This follows a sustained surge of COVID transmission in the community, which is leading to systemic problems for the region’s health systems," the release said.

Mount Nittany Medical Center said "all elective surgeries" that require at least one overnight stay "may be postponed through next week," and its emergency department is expecting to see "significantly longer wait times." Restrictions are still in place for visitation as well.

"As long as the high level of community transmission continues, we will have to take steps to address the issues that arise from the high volume of patients who are also requiring a high level of care," Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center, said. "It's not often hospitals have to take extreme measures like diverting ambulances, but this strain is a direct result of what’s happening in the community and the region."

Centre County had 177 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the first two days of December, according to the release.

As of Friday, Mount Nittany Medical Center is caring for 58 coronavirus positive inpatients, ranging in age from 21 to 95, and since mid-September, the hospital has had an average of 34 coronavirus patients each day — "the longest sustained period of a high COVID census at any time in the 21-month pandemic," the release said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE