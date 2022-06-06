Tom Charles, the Executive Vice President of System Development and Chief Strategy Officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center, joined the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday to report on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in State College.

Charles reported the number of coronavirus cases the hospital has had since April 2020, which he said “jumped up significantly” this past May.

While the Mount Nittany Medical Center had reached and continues to have single digit numbers of patients hospitalized with coronavirus cases, Charles said the number never reached zero — the lowest number reached one patient.

According to the Mount Nittany Medical Center coronavirus dashboard, the center saw a high of 19 and a low of 9 coronavirus inpatients during the week of May 28 to June 3.

Charles thanked the Mount Nittany Medical Center staff and the community for continuing to navigate “unpredictable” times. He encouraged everybody to make personal decisions that are aligned with keeping themselves and others safe.

Cynthia Hahn, the Executive Director at C-Net, also provided a report on Monday regarding the partnership between C-Net and the Borough Council, as well as the company's activity in the past year.

C-Net, Centre County’s Government and Education Access Television Network, covers a variety of municipality meetings in the county, including the State College Borough Council meetings, according to its website.

Hahn started the report by highlighting that hybrid meetings became the “norm” in 2021, following with a range of data about its programming that year.

According to Hahn, C-Net staff produced 511 programs in 2021, which represents an increase of 13% from 2020.

C-Net also works with the borough council to produce bulletin board messages — which, when combined with regular programming, brings State College Borough Council’s total to 80.05 programs in 2021.

