Mount Nittany Health announced Tuesday its plan for updating and renovating the Mount Nittany Medical Center and outpatient locations by spring 2022, according to a Mount Nittany Health release.

The medical center plans to begin developing a new bed tower at the hospital, which will include private patient rooms and other “support service enhancements,” the release said.

Additionally, the health system plans to renovate its imaging department, create a new inpatient dialysis unit, an expanded women and children’s unit and a new laboratory in the medical center, according to the release.

For outpatient services, Mount Nittany Health said it’s working on renovations in Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, which will include a project for a State College outpatient facility.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Sheetz announces opening date of new State College location Mid-Atlantic convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz is bringing a fourth store to Sta…