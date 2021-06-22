Mount Nittany Health announced it has recently begun construction to expand its clinical laboratory at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The expansion — set to complete by spring of 2022 — will feature an expanded and renovated space and an upgraded automation system, which center officials said in a release would “create efficiencies.”

With seven current locations, the laboratory performs more than 8,000 venipunctures a month and more than 3 million tests of various sorts, according to the release.

