Mount Nittany Medical Center

The main entrance of Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in State College, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Mount Nittany Health announced it has recently begun construction to expand its clinical laboratory at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The expansion — set to complete by spring of 2022 — will feature an expanded and renovated space and an upgraded automation system, which center officials said in a release would “create efficiencies.”

With seven current locations, the laboratory performs more than 8,000 venipunctures a month and more than 3 million tests of various sorts, according to the release.

