Starting Saturday, April 3, patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center will not be permitted visitors due to an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, according to a press release.

The release noted there are 25 inpatients who are coronavirus positive. The current inpatients range in age from 28-90.

Mount Nittany Health "has revised its visitation policy in the best interest of the safety of its patients and staff," according to the release.

As for patients in the medical center's emergency department, they can be accompanied by a caregiver or a support person as long as the patient is not "under investigation" for the coronavirus or has tested positive.

Special circumstances regarding caregiver and support person presence remains effective for patients in the women & children's services department.

Mount Nittany Health said it is "sensitive to the separation" patients and families will feel due to the updated guidelines, but it encourages other forms of support including "phone calls and video chats," according to the release.

Those with questions regarding Mount Nittany Medical Center's new visitation guidelines should call (814)231-7000. Also, patients who are a part of the Mount Nittany Physician Group should directly call their practices or outpatient offices with questions.