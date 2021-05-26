Mount Nittany Health announced Wednesday the launch of its campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated by educating the community about the coronavirus vaccine.

The campaign “Doctors’ orders: Don’t wait. Vaccinate!” will provide an online toolkit for community members to have open discussions about the vaccine with those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The health system is also offering both English and Spanish versions of a coronavirus vaccine information sheet, which can be found on its website.

Tiffany Cabibbo, Mount Nittany Health's vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said just under 44% of Centre County is fully vaccinated.

Cabibbo said ages 12 to 17 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine at this time, and all Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are able to schedule vaccination appointments here.

