Mount Nittany Health has introduced a waitlist option for coronavirus vaccination clinics, allowing eligible community members to sign up online for a future appointment.

Individuals who are interested can access the waitlist through Mount Nittany’s website where they can click "Join the waitlist" and complete form. According to a release from Mount Nittany, the hospital will contact individuals when an appointment is available.

This new feature, in tandem with Mount Nittany’s self-appointment scheduling, displays the healthcare center’s push to keep up with the vaccine’s high demand in the community.

According to a release, Mount Nittany has administered over 10,000 doses and scheduled more than 8,000 additional appointments since it began administering the vaccine.

Mount Nittany also plans to release a phone number later this week that can be used to reserve a spot on the waitlist.

The center stressed that community patience is pivotal in distribution of the vaccine — as the demand is greater than the current supply — and continues to urge community members to adhere to CDC guidelines such as avoiding large gathering and social distancing.