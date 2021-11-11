You are the owner of this article.
Mount Nittany Health announces new facility in Toftrees West

Mount Nittany Medical Center

A sign for Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in State College, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Mount Nittany Health announced plans to construct a new multi-story outpatient healthcare facility in Toftrees West, north of Penn State's campus, on Tuesday.

The facility is part of a planned 700-acre development in Patton Township and is planned to be completed in "late 2023."

The goal of the new facility, according to a release, is to "provide greater access to a range of outpatient healthcare services in a single location."

Another reason for the expansion, according to the release, is the issue of capacity. It noted the Mount Nittany Physician Group has outgrown its 17 current locations.

“We are pleased to add this new facility and to further enhance the services we provide to the community,” Kathleen Rhine, Mount Nittany Health chief executive officer, said. “We continue to welcome highly-talented physicians and providers to our health system and our community. We need additional space to keep growing."

