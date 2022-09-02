Megabus recently partnered with Fullington Trailways, expanding routes to connect State College to 18 cities in central Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The partnership will also connect Harrisburg with nine cities, Philadelphia with 11 cities, New York City with 14 cities and Pittsburgh with 22 cities, the release said.

Tickets became available on the Megabus website on Wednesday, with travel options beginning on Thursday.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Senator Bob Casey announces $8.5 million award for University Park Airport As part of the Airport Improvement Program, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced on Friday the U…