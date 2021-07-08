Megabus confirmed the suspension of its routes to Philadelphia and Harrisburg from State College, and the bus company has not stated whether the suspension will be temporary or permanent, according to a Megabus spokesperson.

Both routes, as well as the routes between State College, Pittsburgh and New York City, were originally suspended when Megabus implemented its coronavirus restrictions in 2020, according to its coronavirus schedule changes release.

The State College to Pittsburgh and New York City routes have been reinstated and are available for scheduling, but a Megabus spokesperson could not confirm if or when its Philadelphia and Harrisburg routes would be available.

