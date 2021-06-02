The State College Spikes unveiled their promotional schedule for the rest of the 2021 season on June 2, which includes a partnership with Central PA 4th Fest for a celebration of July Fourth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Spikes will play the Trenton Thunder starting at 5:05 p.m. on July 4. Fans who remain after the game will be able to watch the fireworks show, which is the nation’s largest volunteer-run show, according to a Spikes press release.
The first 250 fans in the ballpark will also receive a free apple pie from Mcdonald’s.
In addition to this year's fireworks schedule, plans are in motion to make the ballpark a VIP viewing area for the Central PA 4th Fest in 2022.
