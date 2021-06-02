The State College Spikes unveiled their promotional schedule for the rest of the 2021 season on June 2, which includes a partnership with Central PA 4th Fest for a celebration of July Fourth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes will play the Trenton Thunder starting at 5:05 p.m. on July 4. Fans who remain after the game will be able to watch the fireworks show, which is the nation’s largest volunteer-run show, according to a Spikes press release.

The first 250 fans in the ballpark will also receive a free apple pie from Mcdonald’s.

In addition to this year's fireworks schedule, plans are in motion to make the ballpark a VIP viewing area for the Central PA 4th Fest in 2022.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Borough of State College to celebrate Pride month with 'Pride Ride' The borough of State College will host a “Pride Ride” car caravan at 4 p.m. on June 12 to ce…