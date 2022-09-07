Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month.

PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.

The "grand opening" will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony before doors are opened to patients at 10 a.m., according to Director of Marketing and Business Development Samantha Alderfer. There will also be music and vendors in the parking lot.

“We are expanding our medical footprint to Centre County,” Alderfer said. “We’re hoping that [patients in Centre County] will have greater access to discounted medical programs.”

PA Options for Wellness, a state-approved clinical registrant, is partnered with the Penn State College of Medicine for research into the medicinal properties of hemp and flax, according to its website.

In 2019, they signed a 10 year research agreement with the school with the goal of “[helping] physicians and patients make better informed clinical decisions related to cannabinoids,” according to a press release from the Penn State College of Medicine.

Dr. Craig Hillemeier, the former dean of the Penn State College of Medicine, said in the release the agreement has “extraordinary potential” for understanding cannabinoids and medical marijuana.

“Only through investigation will we determine their possible effectiveness and role in improving lives,” Hillemeier said in the release.

