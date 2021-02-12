Mayor Ron Filippelli and Cathy Dauler announced their campaigns for State College Borough Council in a joint statement Friday.

According to the statement, Dauler has served four terms on borough council and two years as president. Filippelli has served two terms on borough council, and one term as president. He has also served as mayor and chairperson of the Centre Region Council of Governments.

“Last year at this time, neither of us had any intention to run for office again, but the events of the last twelve months have convinced us of the need for experienced, competent leaders who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of the Borough and its citizens over many years," Filippelli said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE