At Monday night's State College Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ron Filippelli proclaimed May 2021 Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month in State College.

Filippelli encouraged all citizens to assess their own mental health and to seek help when needed.

He also proclaimed May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services Week in the State College borough and encouraged community members to observe the week by showing support and appreciation.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State accepts donations for Arboretum memorial tree in honor of late student Donations for a memorial tree at The Arboretum at Penn State in honor of late student Ashley…