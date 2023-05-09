Mayor of Nizhyn, Ukraine visits State College for memorandum of understanding signing ceremony

The State College Borough Council and mayor Ezra Nanes welcomed Mayor Oleksandr Kodola from Nizhyn, Ukraine to State College for a memorandum of understanding ceremony on May 3 in the Council Chambers of the State College Municipal Building.

The MOU was created in response to Resolution 1348, which was enacted by the Borough Council on Mar. 6.

Resolution 1348 states that the State College Borough will form a "sister city" relationship with Ukraine to “facilitate aid” for the war in Ukraine and encourage mutual exchanges to benefit both municipalities.

Council President Jesse Barlow, who signed the resolution, said the ceremony was "an important step" for both Nizhyn and State College.

“For the near term, it gives us a forum to get humanitarian aid to a war-torn city that is victimized by the oppressive government of the Russian Federation,” Barlow said. “For the long term, it will result in scientific, cultural, and urban planning exchanges between two university cities that will be important to their futures.”

Sister's Sister, a local non-profit that raises money for Ukrainian aid, contacted Mayor Kodola to help organize the partnership.

The organization is accepting cash and online donations for Nizhyn. Information regarding donations and more can be found on its website.

