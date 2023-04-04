From bunnies to squirrels, Penn State’s spring weather brings out all sorts of life.

One spring staple, however, is seeing more people walking their dogs around campus. Meet some of Penn State’s furry friends and their owners.

Small brown/tan dog

The “confident,” fearless Lulu

Two and a half years ago, Penn State student Shawna Dory adopted her dog from a foster family in Ohio.

Lulu is a pug, beagle and chihuahua mix with an underbite that her lip sometimes gets caught in, Dory (graduate-engineering) said. Lulu might be small, but Dory’s mom was scared of her the first day.

Dory’s mom, who lives 30 minutes away, went with her to pick the dog up.

“I thought it was so hilarious. She’s the least scary dog ever,” Dory said. “Right away she just jumped into my lap, and she was so nice to all of us, but I don’t think anyone else has ever described her as scary.”

Dory said her dog is “confident” and fearless.

“Even though she’s tiny, she wants to chase the vacuum cleaner and play with it instead of running under the bed,” Dory said.

Golden retriever

Chaser of all, Cody

Cody, the golden retriever, likes to chase things — living things.

While on a walk with his family to the Berkey Creamery, Penn State alumnus and former 1973 Penn State linebacker Chris Devlin and his dog wandered across the street where Cody chased a squirrel up a tree.

Devlin said Cody likes to chase “any animal, birds, squirrels.” Devlin and his wife live in a wooded area where Cody also chases deer.

Devlin’s children are out of the house and across the country. With no more kids in the house, Devlin said he decided to get a dog for “companionship.”

He said he was walking Cody with his wife, daughter and grandson on the day before they were leaving to go back to Colorado.

“Without [training], they’ll do whatever they want and get themselves in trouble,” Devlin said while comparing dogs to kids.

Siberian husky

The fast and furious Ares

First-time dog owner Humza Ahmed is learning that training a puppy is “a lot of work.”

Ahmed (junior-biology) picked up his Siberian husky Ares near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in January.

The 4-month-old puppy has a trainer who comes weekly, Ahmed said, but Ares doesn’t always follow the rules.

He’s run away twice and recently made Ahmed “jump over a fence” to catch him.

“We have a gated area where I live by the pool, and I usually let him play around there,” Ahmed said. “Somehow he snuck under the gate and ran out.”

Ares is a “super energetic” puppy but makes for a good running partner, Ahmed said.

Bulldog mutt

The “one-in-a-million” Goonie

Goonie is a mix of “high energy” and laziness, his owner Penn State alumnus Dave Thomas said.

“He loves to play. He’ll putter out real quick and just want to sleep on the couch for the rest of the day,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he isn’t sure what his dog’s breed is but guessed it might be bulldog and American pit bull.

He adopted Goonie from Dog Town rescue in his hometown Hatfield, Pennsylvania, but they met at a Harley-Davidson dealership.

“He was all tired out from the day, so he was just laying down there being so calm,” Thomas said.

When Thomas adopted Goonie and picked him up, he found Goonie threw a “curveball.”

“When I went to go pick him up… he came running out the back like a bat out of hell,” Thomas said. “He had all this energy.”

Thomas described Goonie as “one in a million.”

Curly small dog

The Instagram influencer, Dash

Dash is a cavapoo who was adopted by Penn State student Sydni Engel during the pandemic when she was in high school. Engel (sophomore-rehabilitation and human services) said it was the “perfect opportunity” because she had “so much free time.”

Engel lived on campus for her first year and couldn’t bring Dash along, but now she lives off campus.

Her apartment complex has a turf field for dogs to run around on, where Dash made a dog friend. She said Dash makes her happy.

“He’s worth having here, even if it’s stressful sometimes, which it usually isn’t,” Engel said.

Engel, her mom and her aunt run an Instagram account to keep the community posted on Dash.

Dog in a vest

The family dog, Valentino

Giovanni Marcucci said having his family dog at school isn’t worth it because “it’s too much work,” and it’s unfair to Valentino.

Marcucci’s (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) brother came up for a Penn State tour with his parents and the dog.

This is not Valentino’s first time at Penn State, Marcucci said. The family likes taking him to Penn State baseball games, even when Valentino tore his ACL and had to be wheeled around in a stroller.

“He goes everywhere,” Marcucci said. “He’s part of the family.”

