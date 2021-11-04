Mad Mex, a made-to-order Mexican restaurant chain, is set to close its Happy Valley location pending the sale of Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State.

If the sale of the hotel goes through, Mad Mex will close on Nov. 28, according to Bill Fuller, the president and corporate chef of big Burrito Restaurant Group.

Fuller said he is unsure of what will replace Mad Mex but he said the company is in the process of looking for other locations in State College.

The current location of the restaurant is 240 S Pugh St, State College, PA 16801.

