Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food State announced it will open up a second location in downtown State College at 312 W. Beaver Ave. under the Palmerton Apartment Complex.

The new location, which was formerly home to John's Shanghai, will tentatively open in mid-March.

“I want to thank all our clients for always supporting us," Lupita's said in a Facebook post.

Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food already has a location at 3180 W. College Ave. in Uni-Mart that's open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE