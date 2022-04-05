Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food is opening its newest State College location at 11 a.m. April 9, according to owner Emilio Lopez.

The third of its local establishments, the newest Lupita’s will be located at 312 West Beaver Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the company.

Lopez, who owns the restaurant with his wife Maria Rojas, said the idea of opening this location began before the coronavirus pandemic and when the pandemic began, he and his wife decided to “wait on it.”

Lopez said the new location will start out with the Lupita's menu already in place at its other locations but will expand as time continues — becoming the “most extensive” menu.

“[State College locals] need to taste real, authentic Mexican food,” Lopez said.

Hours for the new location are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Lopez, Lupita’s is currently hiring for many positions.

Lopez extended thanks to the community and said their support is what is “most important.”

“This wouldn’t be happening without their support… and the support of the students.”

