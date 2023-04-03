The Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will celebrate Campus Pride Month with students throughout the entirety of April. Events will be held across University Park’s campus beginning April 5.

Ryan Strohl, program coordinator from the CSGD, said there are many activities students can look forward to in the coming month.

“Some [annual pride activities] have been around longer than I have,” Strohl said.

Strohl emphasized the importance of celebrating Pride Month during the academic school year.

“We don’t know what home life students are going back to or what kind of situations they are leaving Penn State for,” Strohl said.

Throughout April

Individuals can drop in at any time during museum hours for a self-guided tour of “Art + Identity” at the Palmer Museum of Art featuring pieces by LGBTQ artists and others from various backgrounds.

The museum will also include celebrations of LGBTQ staff and community partners. Palmer will be hosting special events, including Family Day on April 8, Mindfulness in the Museum on April 15 and Art After Hours on April 20.

Wednesday, April 5

10 a.m. — In the HUB-Robeson Center, the CSGD will host student groups and campus and community partners to celebrate Pride HUB Takeover. Participants are able to learn more about resources and play in drag bingo.

5 p.m. — Students are invited to take part in a Mario Kart “Rainbow Road Tournament.” In each round, contestants will play one of the Nintendo Switch rainbow road tracks, chosen at random.

The event will last until 8 p.m.

Monday, April 10

6 p.m. — In the Foster Auditorium, the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and the CSGD will host a conversation with alumnus Jim Buzinski, co-founder of Outsports and copy editor for The Los Angeles Times.

Outsports is a “sports news website concerned with LGBT issues and personalities,” according to its website.

6 p.m. — The “Women of Color in Hollywood” Panel will take place in the Flex Theater, highlighting the panelists’ careers in the entertainment industry.

Panelists include Charlotte Casey, Laura Nava, Cori Uchida, Yasemin Yilmaz and Adam Lash.

Tuesday, April 11

5:30 p.m. — Keynote speaker Cory Wade will give a lecture in the Freeman Auditorium.

Wade is best known for being the first openly gay male participant in “America’s Next Top Model.”

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will host nightly runs of “Emilia” through April 22.

“Emilia” tells the story of Emilia Bassano Lanier, a writer of feminist poetry who lived during the English Renaissance period in London, England.

Tickets can be purchased using this link.

Wednesday, April 12

Noon — The Pride March and Rally will celebrate the pride of the LGBTQ community at Penn State and share affirming stories on the steps of Old Main.

Students are invited to meet at HUB LL011 and march to Old Main.

8 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts is presenting “Campus Comedy Night featuring Preacher Lawson with an opening set by Kate Sisk” in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Thursday, April 13

Noon — “Lunch and Learn with Kevin Naff” will take place in HUB 134 for Naff to discuss his book “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality: And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away.”

The event invites individuals from Safer People Safer Places network, along with other interested students.

Friday, April 14

6 p.m. — Penn State’s annual Lavender Graduation will take place in Heritage Hall.

The celebration recognizes Penn State’s LGBTQ students and acknowledges their achievements and contributions to the university. The ceremony will include scholarships and awards as well as time to thank supporters. Graduates will receive a rainbow tassel, stole and graduation certificate.

Monday, April 17

6:30 p.m. — Penn State Health Promotion and Wellness is partnering with the CSGD to host “Queer Sex Ed,” which will provide an educational workshop about sexual health and safety for the LGBTQ community.

Tuesday, April 18

5 p.m. — The CSGD is hosting “Karao-Gay” and will celebrate Campus Pride in the HUB 008 Lounge.

The LGBTQ-themed karaoke will have snacks and last until 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

9 a.m. — The second annual “Super Gay 5K” will take place outside of the HUB.

Students are invited to run or walk along the designated route across campus to show solidarity toward the LGBTQ population at Penn State.

Tuesday, April 25

5 p.m. — The CSGD is inviting students for the late-night “Unpacking the Year” event — providing a space for students to talk to campus resources while participating in destress activities.

Friday, April 28

6 p.m. — In Alumni Hall, LGBTQ organizations at Penn State in collaboration with the CSGD will host the second annual Penn State Gayla: Fairy Garden.

The event has the goal of being a second-chance prom for people who couldn’t be their authentic selves, according to the release.

Those interested can register here.

Saturday, April 29

12:30 p.m. — Outdoor Adventures invites students to step away from academic stress and participate in outdoor activities at Penn State’s Stone Valley location for the “Outdoor Brain Break.”

Activities will be supervised by Campus Recreation staff, and those interested can register here.

The CSGD is also partnering with other organizations from the university and State College borough. Together, they will hold paneled discussions and keynote speakers to touch on important social issues among the queer community.

After Campus Pride Month concludes, it won’t be long before celebrations kick off again.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network will celebrate State College Pride Month in association with the Downtown State College Improvement District and the State College borough starting June 9.

Cat Cook, executive director for the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, said there are many events residents can look forward to that weekend.

“The best way I can describe it is a carnival without rides,” Cook said. “We are going to have games and different carnival activities where people can win prizes.”

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said he’ll celebrate his second Pride Month as mayor in the borough.

“It’s a great festival, it's so much fun,” Nanes said. “Everyone is welcome at all of these events.”

Nanes said he has a personal connection to Pride Month, which makes it important to him.

“My family and I love to celebrate Pride,” Nanes said. “My youngest daughter is actually transgender, so it touches personally on our family.”

Cook said when pride events kick into full gear, the atmosphere downtown changes.

“Downtown becomes this rainbow-rific atmosphere full of love and support for the LGBT+ community,” Cook said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Jared Box Project ‘inspires’ change, ‘honors’ Jared McMullen At a university like Penn State, massive philanthropy events like THON are centerpieces for …