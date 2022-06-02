The beginning of June marks the start of National Pride Month, a month-long observance and celebration of the LGBTQ community.

And Penn State and State College plan to host a variety of events to celebrate.

According to a Penn State release, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host several events throughout the month under the title “Camp Crystal Clear.”

CSGD announced five events throughout the month, including:

"Instagram Campfire Chat: What does Pride mean to you?" on June 7 at 12:30 p.m.

"Lunch on the Lawn" on June 8 at noon on the HUB Lawn

"Pride Party" on June 14 at 2 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center

"CSGD Cinema: 'But I'm a Cheerleader'" on June 24 at 2 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center

"OUTdoors: Arboretum Stroll" on June 28 at 3 p.m. at the Arboretum at Penn State

Other Centre County organizations will also host events.

According to the release, the Centre LGBTQA Support Network will be hosting a Pride Parade and festival in downtown State College on June 11 at 3 p.m.

More information on Pride month events and participation with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network can be found here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Raising Cane’s announces new opening date for State College location Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will make its grand opening on June 14 at 8 a.m. at 228 E. Co…