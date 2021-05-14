Ten Thousand Villages' State College location formed from humble beginnings, but the nonprofit is now planning an expansion project to grow in the community.

The organization has been raising money for the expansion for several months, and it finally exceeded its fundraising goal of $35,000 after the Centre Gives online donation event that was held from Tuesday morning to Wednesday night.

The store is now in the process of expanding into the empty storefront next door, according to fundraising chair Joel Weidner.

Ten Thousand Villages is a fair-trade nonprofit organization that sells handmade jewelry, mugs, home decorations and other goods sourced from artisans in developing countries.

The organization operates across the United States, and the State College location has been in operation since September 2018.

The organization was first created out of the Mennonite church in State College, and it has since opened a storefront located at 1341 S. Atherton St.

Weidner said he believes the store will gain more traction in the local community following the upcoming expansion project.

"Not enough people know about Ten Thousand Villages," Weidner said.

Kieran Holland serves as the executive director of Ten Thousand Villages' State College location and has been involved since the organization was first brought to the city.

Holland said he is "optimistic" about the future of the nonprofit in State College.

The organization will soon hold a board meeting to discuss the details of the upcoming expansion, according to Holland.

