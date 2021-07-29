Robbin Degeratu grew up in Centre County, yet she said she was oblivious to the historical sites the local area had to offer until she started overseeing a genealogical and historical reference library.

Degeratu, administrative director of Centre County Library and Historical Museum, said many people with an interest in local history find that history “hidden” from them.

The Schlow Centre Region Library, Centre County Library and Historical Museum, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Local Historia all collaborated on “Hidden Happy Valley,” a YouTube series designed to increase interest in the historical sites of Centre County through educating viewers.

Hidden Happy Valley is available on Schlow’s YouTube channel. The series will consist of three 10-minute episodes, one released every month of the summer. Currently, two of the three episodes have been released.

Local Historia, a duo of high school history professors, conducts walking tours of local historical sites and community events, according to Matt Maris, its co-owner and one of two tour guides.

The videos feature Maris — who teaches at Bellefonte Area School District — and his fellow Local Historia co-owner Dustin Elder — who teaches at Tyrone Area School District — talking with location experts about each site’s history.

“It’s a bunch of people that want to see Centre County, bring people into Centre County and help people who live here enjoy it and learn more about it,” Maris said.

Maria Burchill, head of adult services at the Schlow Centre Region Library, said she believes there are many under-visited sites across Centre County that have a fascinating history. She said the time was right for the series because it gives viewers ideas for places to visit after a year of isolation.

“There are spots in Centre County that were integral to the economy and the state that you don’t necessarily know about, or it’s not really part of our everyday life,” Burchill said. “We don’t really think about visiting those old locations, but it’s a fun thing to do. It helps give people a closer connection with the community.”

Degeratu said visits to these sites are especially important to keep them open. She said Hidden Happy Valley began as a lecture series, but the creators figured videos of Local Historia visiting the locations would be more engaging and encourage more visits.

“Matt and Dustin have a way of making history come alive,” Degeratu said. “And when their interpretation is paired with the experience and knowledge of site experts, it’s thoroughly absorbing.”

The first episode covered the Old Mud Church in Philipsburg, also known as Union Church and Burial Ground, and was released on June 26.

According to the episode, the church was financed in part by the Philips family, the founders of Philipsburg. The church was open to several Protestant denominations, disregarding the common practice of one church for one denomination.

“The people of Philipsburg have worked really hard to safeguard that church,” Degeratu said. “Historical sites are vulnerable.”

Burchill said the Old Mud Church has a deep connection to Philipsburg’s historical “grandeur.” She said Philipsburg has a rich industrial history that predates State College.

“Philipsburg is a really exciting town historically,” Degeratu said. “When we talk about Centre County history, we don’t talk about Philipsburg enough. Right around the early 1800s, Philipsburg is where a lot of money was.”

Maris said the church burial ground became the main cemetery for Philipsburg.

The second episode of Hidden Happy Valley was released July 24 and featured Curtin Village at Eagle Ironworks near Milesburg.

Maris said one of his favorite parts of exploring the history of Centre County is visiting the sites of the iron industry, which much of the county was built around.

Degeratu said the Bellefonte and Milesburg portions of Centre County were a large part of this industry.

Without the iron business, towns along the Nittany Creek would never have been founded, and there would be no money to establish a university like Penn State, according to Degeratu.

The third episode will be released in late August, Degeratu said. More episodes might be coming after, depending on its reception from the Centre County community, which she said has been positive so far.

Degeratu said she loves helping to preserve Centre County history, especially because its citizens are so eager to learn about it.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State upperclassmen share studying tips for incoming freshmen There are typically two weeks in the semester familiar to upperclassmen when Penn State’s li…