On May 4, Penn State Ventures, LLC, a local real estate company, filed a lawsuit against the Borough of State College.

This suit comes after the company’s request to demolish a State College house was denied by the council at its April 4 meeting.

At the meeting, the council reviewed the submission of a Certificate of Appropriateness application to fully demolish a house located at 420 E. Foster Ave., found in the Holmes-Foster/Highlands Historic District.

The submission was made by Burkentine Real Estate Group, LLC, partner of Penn State Ventures in the property ownership.

The project was reviewed by the borough's Historical Architectural Review Board twice, which voted unanimously in recommending the denial of this application.

HARB found the demolition of a contributing property would damage the streetscape and integrity of the district, and there was no unreasonable economic hardship to the owner in preserving the property, according to the borough council agenda.

The house was constructed in 1938 and is considered a Sears "Lynnhaven home," a popular style in the early 20th century, according to planning director for the borough Ed LeClear.

The borough has yet to respond to the suit.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE