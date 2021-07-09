Stage West, a 600 capacity concert venue at 420 E. College Ave., will host live music again in State College this summer.

After opening in February 2020, the concert venue shut down for the pandemic, according to Steve Masterson, the owner of Stage West. It has not been in operation since.

Stage West will host its first shows the last week of August, as students are returning to classes, Masterson said.

The venue offers primarily electronic dance music shows, although many different genres will be represented, including country, rock and “everything in between,” Masterson said.

“Hosting these shows, having hundreds of people attend [and] have the best nights of their life at these events makes me happy,” Masterson said.

Masterson said he plans to have a schedule of four shows per week from Thursday through Sunday.

Masterson originally founded a Stage West location in Scranton three years ago before opening the State College venue. He said launching a site in State College makes it easier for artists to tour Pennsylvania.

The Scranton branch hosted outdoor, drive-in concerts during the pandemic when no one else was, Masterson said.

The first show will be with Bonnie x Clyde, Aug. 28, according to Masterson. Other artists Stage West will host include Colt Ford, Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute, The Damn Torpedoes - A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and No Quarter: the tribute to Zeppelin's Legacy.

More information can be found at Stage West’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The live music venue will also be on Line Leap in a few weeks, according to Masterson.

According to its Facebook and Instagram pages, Stage West is currently hiring bartenders, door hosts and security personnel.

