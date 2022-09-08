South Allen Street roared with activity Thursday night during the annual LION Bash.

The Living in One Neighborhood Bash began at 5 p.m. and ran until 8 p.m. on Thursday night in downtown State College.

LION Bash, set up by the Borough of State College, is “a combination of a resource fair and block party,” according to the State College Borough.

The event included entertainment, food vendors and information about various Penn State clubs and organizations. The event showcased information about local businesses and government services.

An hour after the event began, students filed out of classes, and crowds formed around various tables piled with pamphlets.

Workers at the information tables, titled “engagement stations,” could be seen talking with people of all ages about their services and goals.

Among the tables on the street were The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board set up outside Champs Downtown, Alpha Fire Company, the State College Police Department, the Downtown State College Improvement District and 3 Dots Downtown.

A number of student organizations, including Advocate Penn State and THON, also lined their tables along South Allen Street.

Jimi Werner said he's an alumnus of Penn State and “came back to work here” at Advocate Penn State and the Office of Government and Community Relations.

“This is my first LION Bash. It’s very cool. I’ve only been down here [on South Allen Street] so far. It’s nice to see the community out, and people putting names to faces,” Werner said. “I’m seeing some student organizations as well as local businesses.”

Ben Brauser, President of Lion Caucus and State College native, said LION Bash is “a great opportunity” for students to be introduced to organizations on campus.

“This is an event where we can bring together the Penn State community and the local community,” Brauser (junior-economics and political science) said, "to really showcase some of the work that students are doing, and a lot of the organizations that exist off campus.”

Ainsley Adams, an outreach coordinator for THON, said she believes it’s important to focus on the families and the off-campus community in addition to those on campus.

“I think a lot of times we focus [on] THON with physical events on campus to students, so it’s nice to be able to do a physical event that is still near campus but bring it to a slightly different audience,” Adams (senior-public relations and political science) said. “Some of the families and local supporters that we don’t always get to see in person.”

Alivia Jacobs said she believes “[LION Bash] is a really exciting event.”

“My goal is to get THON’s message out into the State College community,” Jacobs (senior-psychology) said, who is a local engagement captain, “and to kind of bridge that gap between Penn State campus as well as our downtown businesses, and obviously the community that we have down here.”

Muhammad Yahri, a a soon-to-be bike owner, was enthusiastic about the Penn State Transportation Services table, as well as the event at large.

“They have a ‘Bike Den’ — I’m going to have a bike. If I need to repair anything I can easily go to the Bike Den,” he said, over the sound of bagpipes bellowing.

Yahri (freshman-computer engineering) said he believes LION Bash was “very engaging.”

“I get to learn about a lot of different events, activities [and] clubs that I didn’t know before. So it’s a great way to discover different, new things and interact with people.”

